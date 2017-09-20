Teammates raising money for teens killed in car vs. train accident

The community was devastated last month when two Lincoln 17-year-olds, Emanuel Martinez and Yankiel Rodriguez, were killed while trying to beat a train at a crossing just north of Van Dorn.

The two boys were seniors at Southwest High School, and mentees in the Teammates mentorship program. Now, Teammates is raising money to help cover funeral expenses, as well as fund two scholarships in honor of the boys.

"It's just a ripple effect throughout the community, people who impacted Emanuel, and his impact on other people," said Michael Sinclair, who was assigned as the boy's Teammates mentor back when Emanuel was in middle school.

The program tries to help kids get through high school by connecting them with healthy role models. Sinclair, an architect, says he bonded with Emanuel over their mutual love of drawing. He says when he first heard about the crash, he was stunned.

"I can't imagine what his mom, and stepfather and siblings are going through cause he loved his family more than anything," he said.

Yankiel Rodriguez was also a Teammates mentee, though he came to the program later than Emanuel. His mentor, Matt Kinning, says they used to meet in the school gym and shoot hoops, then hang out afterward and talk.

"Losing someone that young is just so heartbreaking, and so hard to fathom," Kinning said.

Both mentors say they hope the fundraiser shows the two grieving families their sons are loved, and will be missed.

If you want to give to the families, here's a link to the donation web page.