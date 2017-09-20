Lincoln Police responding to possible shooting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police are responding to a possible shooting at the AmericInn Lodge on 27th Street near I-80.

Scanner reports of a possible gunshot wound at the hotel came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for a man in a black Chrysler Sedan.

A Channel 8 Eyewitness News reporter is on scene, and we will have more details when they become available.

