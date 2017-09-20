UPDATE: Police say 19-year-old was shot in the foot outside AmericInn Lodge

UPDATE:

Lincoln Police say the victim in a shooting was a 19-year-old man. He told police he went outside the motel to smoke when he was confronted by another man. Police say the two had a fight, after which the other man shot twice, hitting the 19-year-old once in the foot.

Police say they did find two shell casings in the area. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening injuries.

Lincoln Police are responding to a possible shooting at the AmericInn Lodge on 27th Street near I-80.

Scanner reports of a possible gunshot wound at the hotel came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for a man in a black Chrysler Sedan.

A Channel 8 Eyewitness News reporter is on scene, and we will have more details when they become available.