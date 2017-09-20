Great Books for Great Kids Raises over $30,000 for Local Libraries

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The City of Grand Island announced that this year Runza's Great Books for Great Kids raised over $30,727 that will be donated to community libraries, local elementary schools, and foundations.

The two Grand Island Runza restaurants raised $784.29 to purchase books for the Grand Island Library's children and teen collections according to the Grand Island Library.

The Grand Island Library received 10 percent of all sales of the Grand Island Runza Restaurants on August 29.

In the last 12 years, Great Books for Great Kids program has raised more than $400,000 for schools and libraries.