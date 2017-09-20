NU Softball: Huskers Open Fall Season This Weekend

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska softball team begins its fall season this weekend, which will include eight home games and one scrimmage.

The Huskers will kick off the fall season with the Red-White scrimmage on Friday, Sept. 22 beginning at 3:30 p.m. The scrimmage will feature all current Huskers, including freshmen and transfer athletes, as well as some former Huskers.

On Sept. 24, NU welcomes South Dakota for a double header beginning at 1 p.m.

The next weekend, Nebraska hosts the Big Red Fall Classic on Sept. 30 and Oct.1. The Huskers will play two games against Colorado State on Sept. 30 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The following day, Colorado State will play UNO at 10 a.m. Then, Nebraska will face Colorado State at 12:30 p.m., before competing against UNO at 3 p.m.

On Oct. 5, the Big Red plays Butler Community College at 4 p.m. Nebraska wraps up the fall season on Oct. 10 when the team plays Bellevue University at 5 p.m. The final two games will last 10 innings.

All games will take place at Bowlin Stadium and are free admission.

Nebraska returns 15 players from last season, including seniors Laura Barrow, Caitlin Bartsch, Kaylan Jablonski, Gina Metzler, Taylor Otte and Austen Urness. Jablonski, along with junior Alyvia Simmons claimed All-Big Ten Accolades last season.

Other returning juniors include Madi Unzicker and Bri Cassidy. Joining the upperclassmen as returners are sophomores Alexis Perry, Sydney McLeod, Lexey Kneib, Tristen Edwards, Rindy Bryant and Bree Boruff.

NU welcomes five freshmen in Sarah Yocom, Rylie Unzicker, Ally Riley, Payton Huscroft and Olivia Ferrell, as well as junior college transfer Regan Mergele, who is a two-time All-American and a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association national champion.