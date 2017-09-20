Update: Inmate escapes deputy custody, at large in eastern Nebraska

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the inmate who escaped police custody while being transported to another facility is still at large.

DCSO says Eric Scott, a 37-year-old Native American male, was being transported by a Dodge County Sheriff's Deputy from the Lincoln Diagnostic and Evaluation Center to the Dodge County Jail when a physical altercation broke out.

Officials say the deputy was forced out of the vehicle on Highway 77 south of Ceresco. Scott is driving the dark gray 2012 Chevy Impala with Nebraska government plates 42650.

He is believed to be armed with a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun. If you see Scott, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The deputy is being treated at Fremont Health Medical Center as a precautionary measure.

We will update you with more information when it becomes available.

An inmate has escaped custody while being transported by the Saunders County Sheriffs.

The suspect, Eric G. Scott, 37, is described a man of Native American descent. Scott, who is a registered sex offender, was last seen driving a 2012 Chevy Impala with government plates 42650 away from County Roads 14 and H near Ithaca.

Latest scanner reports indicate Scott may be headed to South Dakota.

Scott was serving a two- to four-year sentence for his fifth DUI offense, and was due to be released Oct. 21, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Scott is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Scott, do not engage and call local law enforcement.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.