Public Safety Director highlights changes coming to Lincoln

Lincoln Public Safety Director Tom Casady spoke to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, giving an update on several projects the city has in the works.

First up, Casady says that - aside from installing some equipment - the new 911 communication center is nearly complete.

"We're very excited about that," Casady said.

"The center right now is an empty shell, but the work that has been done - complete re-wiring, new flooring system, new walls - we're ready to go. And all of this is needed to be done in preparation for the new radio system."

That new radio system will replace the current one, which is 30 years old and will no longer be supported, but not as soon as Casady would like.

He says it likely won't be ready until next spring because of new regulations that Lincoln's radio towers don't meet.

"It's a critical piece of infrastructure. This is the way all of our safety personnel communicate with one another and with the dispatchers," he said.

"So getting that replacement done is critical to public safety here in Lincoln."

Casady also spoke about fire stations at the event, saying two will be shutting down and four new stations will be built.

Construction hasn't started on any of them yet, but he says he hopes it will before winter.

"The relocation of the fire stations is going to help us deal with the growth that's occurred at the fringe of the city in the past generation," Casady said.

Casady says the new stations will help with response times to fringe parts of the city, citing an explosion at a home near 78th and Old Cheney as an example of an incident that could be reached more quickly with the new station locations.

"That's a pretty good example of a call that we would have been quite a bit closer to with our relocated fire station," he said.

All of these projects are funded by a quarter-cent tax increased that was approved by voters in 2015.

Casady says he doesn't expect the city to go over budget for any of the work.

