NEB Soccer: Huskers Return to Action at Hibner This Weekend

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

After more than a week without a match, the Nebraska soccer team (6-2-0) returns to the pitch for the start of Big Ten play this weekend at Barbara Hibner Stadium.

Friday night is American Outlaws Night, as the Huskers host Ohio State, with kickoff set for 7:05 p.m. (CT). A fan raffle, open to all fans, for a Nebraska Weber Grill will be at the marketing table near the main entrance of the stadium. The winner will be announced at halftime. After the game, there will be fireworks.

NU hosts No. 7 Penn State on Sunday at 1:05 p.m., for Pepsi Pack the House. General admission is $1, and hot dogs and Pepsi 12-pack vouchers will each be handed out to the first 500 fans through the main gate.

The first set of RPI Rankings was released on Sept. 18, with Nebraska ranked 63rd. In the United Soccer Coaches Poll, the Huskers, as well as the Buckeyes, are receiving votes. NU has the equivalent of the No. 29 ranking.

Last Time Out

The Huskers went 1-1 during the final non-conference weekend of the season at Hibner Stadium. NU fell to San Diego State, 2-1, in double overtime on Friday, Sept. 8. The Huskers bounced back on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Up Next

The Huskers hit the road next weekend to face Michigan State (Friday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. CT) and Michigan (Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. CT). Both games will be streamed live on BTN Plus, with a subscription required to watch the match.

Schedule Changes

The Nebraska Athletics Department, in conjunction with the University of Iowa, determined that the women’s soccer matchup between the schools scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15 in Iowa City would not be played that weekend. The postponement was due to multiple Nebraska student-athletes being ill during the course of the week.

It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (CT) in Iowa City, Iowa. With that date change, Nebraska’s match at Northwestern has been changed to Saturday, Oct. 21, with the start time to be determined. The time of that match will be released after Northwestern’s home football kickoff time has been announced.

Stats Leaders

• Points: Haley Hanson (10)

• Goals: Haley Hanson (4), Elyse Huber (4)

• Assists: Brenna Ochoa (4)

• Saves: Aubrei Corder (16)

• Game-Winning Goals: Haley Hanson (2), Elyse Huber (2)

• Minutes Played: Aubrei Corder (740*), Alli Peterson (740*)

*-The minutes are rounded up from the 739:41 of time Nebraska has played this season. Sinclaire Miramontez has played all but 28 seconds this season.

Huskers Have Multiple Scoring Options

• Nebraska has had 10 different players score goals this season, compared to last year when seven Huskers scored at least one goal. This year’s team has 17 goals through eight games, while last year’s team, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament, scored 25 goals in 22 games.

• Three Huskers have scored more than one goal this season, while seven Huskers each have one. Haley Hanson and Elyse Huber each have four goals, while Meg Brandt has two scores.

• Three Huskers who haven’t scored goals this season have earned points by way of assists. In all, Nebraska has 12 assists this season.

• Nebraska has 13 players that have scored at least one point this season, compared to last year when 10 Huskers earned at least one point.

Huskers Finish Non-Conference Slate with Home Split

• Nebraska went 1-1 in the final non-conference weekend of the season, Sept. 8-10, at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers outshot their two opponents by a combined total of 38-15.

• The Huskers fell to San Diego State, 2-1, with 19 seconds remaining in double overtime on Sept. 8. Meg Brandt scored her second goal of the season in the 44th minute.

• Nebraska scored three first-half goals against Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 en route to a 3-0 win over the Panthers to close out the weekend. Elyse Huber notched her fourth goal of the season, while Sami Reinhard and Michaela Loebel each scored their first career goals.

• Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned her fifth shutout of the season in eight appearances.

Huskers Split Matches at Cougar Classic

• Nebraska went 1-1 at the Cougar Classic, Sept 1-3, in Pullman, Wash.

• NU’s first loss of the season was a 1-0 setback to Washington State on Sept. 1.

• The Huskers responded to the loss with a 1-0 win over Montana on Sept. 3. Haley Hanson scored her fourth goal of the season in the win over Montana.

• Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned her fourth shutout of the season.

Huskers Record Pair of Shutouts in First Home Weekend

• Nebraska won both of its games during the first home weekend of the season, Aug. 25-27, by a combined score of 6-0. Nebraska outshot South Dakota and Missouri by a combined total of 35-11.

• Three Huskers (Emilee Cincotta, Sinclaire Miramontez and Savanah Uveges) each scored their first career goal at Nebraska in the Huskers’ 3-0 win over South Dakota on Aug. 25.

• Haley Hanson scored twice against Missouri on Aug. 27, while Caroline Buelt added a goal in NU’s 3-0 triumph over the Tigers.

• Brenna Ochoa earned an assist in both games during the first home weekend of the 2017 campaign.

• Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned shutouts in both appearances.

Huber Leads Offense on Opening Weekend

• Sophomore forward Elyse Huber scored three of Nebraska’s six goals during the first weekend of the season, as the Huskers defeated Kansas and Tulsa.

• Huber earned the first United Soccer Coaches Player-of-the-Week award for the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer season on Aug. 22.

• On Aug. 18, Huber scored her first career goal in the 37th minute to help NU to a 3-0 win over Kansas.

• On Aug. 20, Huber scored twice in NU’s 3-1 win over Tulsa. She scored in the 26th minute before adding her second goal in the 69th minute.

• Huber’s three goals on opening weekend occurred on four shots, all of which were on goal.

Seniors Guiding the Way

• Nebraska’s roster features eight seniors this season who bring a wealth of experience to the team.

• NU’s seniors have combined for 18 career goals and 10 career assists while at Nebraska. This season, they have scored six goals and added four assists.

• Alexis Rienks scored in the 69th minute of the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 18. It was her first goal at Nebraska. Haley Hanson and Alli Peterson each tallied assists against the Jayhawks.

• Hanson scored NU’s third goal in the 73rd minute against Tulsa on Aug. 20. Sami Reinhard and Hanson each recorded assists against the Golden Hurricane.

• Hanson scored two goals against Missouri on Aug. 27. She scored in the second and 68th minutes.

• Hanson added her fourth goal of the season on Sept. 3 with the game winner in the 39th minute against Montana.

• Reinhard scored her first career goal in Nebraska’s win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

• Helena Ferraz is the lone goalkeeper among the senior class and the lone Husker who was a member of the 2013 Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion team. Ferraz redshirted in 2013 during her first year with the program.

• Two seniors, Rienks and Amanda McClanahan, each began their collegiate careers at different schools before transferring to Nebraska. Rienks played two seasons at New Mexico State, scoring one goal and one assist in 41 appearances. McClanahan played at Tennessee in 2014 before joining the Huskers.

• Hanson, Peterson, Reinhard, Amanda Hilton and Nikki Turney are each in their fourth year at Nebraska.

Sophomores Showing Form

• Nebraska’s roster has six sophomores on the roster in 2017, several of whom contributed in a big way as true freshmen last season.

• Aubrei Corder has started all eight games and played every minute for the Huskers this season. She has 16 career shutouts in 30 appearances after playing every minute in goal for the Huskers last season.

• Meg Brandt and Sinclaire Miramontez, who each earned Big Ten All-Freshman status in 2016, have started all eight games this season. Brandt has scored two goals this season. Miramontez has played nearly every second for the Huskers this season, and scored her first career goal against South Dakota on Aug. 25.

• Brenna Ochoa has started all eight games for the Huskers this season, and leads the team in assists (4). Ochoa has played 699 of a possible 740 minutes in 2017.

• Elyse Huber has scored four goals this season. Huber scored three goals during the first weekend of the 2017 campaign. She scored once against Kansas and twice against Tulsa, marking her first career goals for the Huskers. Huber added an assist against Missouri on Aug. 27 and a goal against Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

Newcomers Making an Impact

• Nebraska welcomed eight freshmen and one transfer to the roster in 2017.

• Freshman Theresa Pujado has started four games and played six games altogether this season, playing 211 minutes. Pujado recorded an assist in the season-opening win over Kansas on Aug. 18.

• Freshman Natalie Cooke has made seven appearances, and one start, for a total of 172 minutes.

• Freshman Sarah Thrush has made one appearance for 11 minutes.

• Freshman Grace Brown has made three appearances, and one start, for 128 minutes.

• Junior Faith Carter, a Papillion, Neb., native, joined the Husker program after two seasons at Texas Christian University. Carter scored 10 goals during her time with the Horned Frogs. She has made two appearances for a total of 38 minutes.

• Cooke (Richmond, B.C.) and Kayla Mostowich (Edmonton, Alberta) each hail from Canada.

• Two Husker freshmen, Thrush and Niejia Watkins, are from Florida. Thrush is from Sorrento, Fla., while Watkins hails from Orlando, Fla.

• Four NU freshmen are from the Midwest: Pujado (Harrisburg, S.D.), Brown (Iowa City, Iowa), Genevieve Cruz (Racine, Wis.) and Allison Ulness (Moorhead, Minn.).

Home Sweet Hibner

• Nebraska is in its third year at Barbara Hibner Stadium in 2017, with nine regular-season home games scheduled.

• In four home games this season, the Huskers have welcomed 4,128 fans, an average of 1,032 per game.

• In Hibner Stadium history, Nebraska has welcomed 29,557 fans over 24 games, an average of 1,232 per game.

• In its first two seasons combined, Hibner Stadium welcomed 25,429 fans over 20 games, an average of 1,271 per game.

• In 2016, Hibner Stadium hosted 13,002 fans over 11 games.

» Ranked 16th nationally, and was the second-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,182 fans per game ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• In 2015, Hibner Stadium hosted 12,427 fans over nine games.

» Ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,381 fans per game ranked 13th nationally in average attendance, and was the second-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• Hibner Stadium opened in 2015 with an overall capacity of 2,500, which includes 1,800 grandstand seats in addition to berm seating and standing room only from the elevated viewing deck.

• First game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 12, 2015 (Exhibition vs. South Dakota State)

• First regular-season game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 21, 2015 (vs. Kansas)

• Highest single-game attendance at Hibner Stadium: 2,746 (Sept. 11, 2015 vs. North Carolina)

Corder Setting the Tone for NU’s Defense

• Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder has started all eight games and played every minute this season after doing the same as a true freshman in 2016.

• Corder has 16 career shutouts in 30 appearances.

» Ranks fourth on Nebraska’s career records list, five behind Erin Miller (21) for third

» Her five shutouts this season in eight appearances rank 11th in the nation

» Her 11 shutouts last season tied for the fifth-most shutouts in a single season in NU history

» Her 11 shutouts last season ranked ninth nationally in 2016

• Corder has 94 career saves.

» Ranks ninth on Nebraska’s career saves list, 21 behind Tara Macdonald (115) for eighth

» Has 16 saves this season

» Had 78 saves last season

• Corder has 17 career wins.

» Ranks seventh on NU’s career goalkeeper wins list, two behind Kate Wright (19) for sixth

» Has six wins this season

» Earned 11 wins last season

• Corder started all 22 games and amassed more than 2,109 minutes last season.

» Fourth-most minutes in goal for a Husker in a single season

» 11th-most minutes in goal in the nation last season

• Corder has allowed 24 goals in her career, earning a goals-against average of 0.76.

» Has allowed four goals this season for a goals-against average of 0.49

» Allowed 20 goals last season, earning a goals-against average of 0.85

• Corder attended the 2017 U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp from Jan. 28-Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla. She was one of 30 players selected.

• Corder collected three Big Ten weekly awards in 2016. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. Corder also earned Big Ten Defensive-Player-of-the-Week honors on Oct. 25.

Husker Trio Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

• Aubrei Corder, Haley Hanson and Sinclaire Miramontez each earned spots on the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, announced by the conference on Aug. 14.

• The Big Ten also released its preseason coaches’ poll on Aug. 14, and the Huskers are picked to finish seventh in the conference.

Game Recaps

• Exhibition: Colorado College (Aug. 12)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-1

» Goals: Haley Hanson (10’, 18’), Natalie Cooke (29’)

» Nebraska played three goalkeepers (time played in parentheses): Aubrei Corder (67:17), Lauren Smith (14:15), Helena Ferraz (8:28)

• at Kansas (Aug. 18)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Meg Brandt (7’), Elyse Huber (37’), Alexis Rienks (69’)

• vs. Tulsa (Aug. 20)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-1

» Goals: Elyse Huber (26’, 69’), Haley Hanson (73’)

» Nebraska outshot Tulsa, 19-6

• South Dakota (Aug. 25)

» #14 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Emilee Cincotta (43’), Sinclaire Miramontez (71’), Savanah Uveges (90’)

» Marked the first career goals for all three scorers

» Nebraska outshot South Dakota, 20-3 (9-1 in shots on goal)

• Missouri (Aug. 27)

» #14 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Haley Hanson (2’, 68’), Caroline Buelt (65’)

• at Washington State (Sept. 1)

» Washington State won, 1-0

• vs. Montana (Sept. 3)

» #14 Nebraska won, 1-0

» Goals: Haley Hanson (39’)

• San Diego State (Sept. 8)

» San Diego State won, 2-1 (2OT)

» Goals: Meg Brandt (44’)

» Nebraska outshot San Diego State, 17-8

• Pittsburgh (Sept. 10)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Elyse Huber (15’), Sami Reinhard (16’), Michaela Loebel (33’)