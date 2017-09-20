Lincoln woman's family describes Mexico City earthquake

A massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico City on Tuesday has claimed more than 200 lives.

A Lincoln woman we spoke to has family and friends who experienced the chaos.

Hours after the tragedy, she was finally able to get ahold of her loved ones.

Thankfully, they were all ok.



"One of my cousins told me that she was at home cooking, and she saw everything was moving, and she said how the cabinets go down, the table, the chair, and she carried her baby and she went outside, she told me it was terrible," said Veronica Fleharty.

Her family described the horror of buildings falling right in front of them, something they say, they will never forget.



"He told me you know what, when you see how the buildings were collapsing you can see just dirt, everything was white, and you only hear noises and people were screaming and crying. People were screaming saying, I'm here, please help me," said Fleharty.

She says she is thankful that her family and friends are safe, and now her thoughts are with everyone affected.



"You know it doesn't matter that it's not your family, that family; you're thinking how much pain they have. You don't know if they lost their wife, their children, their mom, their grandma, or friend," said Fleharty.

Now Veronica says her family is back in Mexico City today volunteering, and they say more help is desperately needed.