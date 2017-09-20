Firefighters, Texas Roadhouse pull together to get kids ready for winter

Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment.More >>
Lincoln Police are responding to a possible shooting at the AmericInn Lodge on 27th Street near I-80.More >>
An inmate being transported by a sheriff's deputy escaped from custody after attacking the deputy and stealing a government vehicle.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say it happened around 3:30 at a Kwik Shop near 48th and Calvert Street. Police say three men in their early twenties wearing grey hoodies walked into the store. Displayed a gun and demanded cash. The suspects got away with money and food.Officers say no one was injured.Police said the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Officers say two fisherman found the body.More >>
A Lincoln woman just graduated with her masters, But in a tragic turn of events, she's now planning her own funeral.More >>
The children have been found safe and unharmed.More >>
Lincoln city officials say the family of a 50-year-old firefighter who died while off-duty is entitled to line-of-duty benefits.More >>
Authorities say a 32-year-old man in a semitrailer truck was killed in a shooting in Omaha.More >>
Randy Bybee has been driving Norris Public School buses for six years now; he says he's grown close to the kids he sees every morning and afternoon.More >>
