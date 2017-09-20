Firefighters, Texas Roadhouse pull together to get kids ready for winter

Posted by KLKN

Winter will be here before you know it, and the Lincoln firefighter's union wants to make sure every child is properly clothed.

That's why they teamed up with Texas Roadhouse for their third annual Operation Warm fundraiser Wednesday evening. It's a benefit to help buy winter coats for children at Huntington and Everett elementary schools.



"The first time we did this was in 2014," said Lincoln Firefighters Association Operation Warm Chairperson Jason Love. "We realized from the teachers and talking with the administrators that kids don't even have coats to come to school in the winter and so therefore they miss a lot of time in the winter and therefore, that affects their school work."



Ten percent of the sales go to Operation Warm. Their goal is to raise enough money to purchase 1,000 coats from Southeast Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries, who mostly employs Americans with disabilities to teach them job skills.



"Being a labor organization, we try and promote American jobs," Love said. "So we're trying to give back to them as well."



Texas Roadhouse's managing partner Curt Magnus said they're confident they'll achieve their goal of getting about 700 guests coming through their doors.



"These guys do a great job of getting their families and friends and getting the word out and we generally have a pretty good attendance on this Operation Warm night," Magnus said.



At last check, $750 had been raised Wednesday evening for Operation Warm

The Lincoln firefighters union said they've distributed more than 1650 coats to Lincoln kids since 2014.