One Arrested, One Sought in Wednesday Robbery in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are still searching for a robbery suspect this morning.

Officers say a 25-year-old man was walking in the area of 34th and Dudley around noon yesterday when two men approached him. They then beat up the victim and took money from him before fleeing.

A police K-9 was called in to track the two suspects which led to the arrest of 19-year-old Tmar Byron. He was arrested on robbery charges.

Police are working to identify and locate the other suspect in this case.