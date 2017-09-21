One Arrested, One Sought in Wednesday Robbery in Lincoln

An inmate being transported by a sheriff's deputy escaped from custody after attacking the deputy and stealing a government vehicle.More >>
An inmate being transported by a sheriff's deputy escaped from custody after attacking the deputy and stealing a government vehicle.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Lincoln Police are responding to a possible shooting at the AmericInn Lodge on 27th Street near I-80.More >>
Lincoln Police are responding to a possible shooting at the AmericInn Lodge on 27th Street near I-80.More >>
Authorities say a 32-year-old man in a semitrailer truck was killed in a shooting in Omaha.More >>
Authorities say a 32-year-old man in a semitrailer truck was killed in a shooting in Omaha.More >>
A Lincoln woman just graduated with her masters, But in a tragic turn of events, she's now planning her own funeral.More >>
A Lincoln woman just graduated with her masters, But in a tragic turn of events, she's now planning her own funeral.More >>
Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Omaha and southwest Florida this winter.More >>
Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Omaha and southwest Florida this winter.More >>
Lincoln Police were able to arrest two people suspected of burglary, early Saturday morning a little before 2. 25-year-old Charles Cunningham was booked on charges of burglary and 24-year-old Levinesha Duschene was booked on aiding and abeiting a burglary. They're still searching for a third suspect, who fled. LPD says that they received a call around 12:30 a.m. of a burglary at C&B Auto on 4501 N. 56th Street. They received a report of two cars stolen a si...More >>
Lincoln Police were able to arrest two people suspected of burglary, early Saturday morning a little before 2. 25-year-old Charles Cunningham was booked on charges of burglary and 24-year-old Levinesha Duschene was booked on aiding and abeiting a burglary. They're still searching for a third suspect, who fled. LPD says that they received a call around 12:30 a.m. of a burglary at C&B Auto on 4501 N. 56th Street. They received a report of two cars stolen a si...More >>
Officers say two fisherman found the body.More >>
Officers say two fisherman found the body.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say it happened around 3:30 at a Kwik Shop near 48th and Calvert Street. Police say three men in their early twenties wearing grey hoodies walked into the store. Displayed a gun and demanded cash. The suspects got away with money and food.Officers say no one was injured.Police said the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say it happened around 3:30 at a Kwik Shop near 48th and Calvert Street. Police say three men in their early twenties wearing grey hoodies walked into the store. Displayed a gun and demanded cash. The suspects got away with money and food.Officers say no one was injured.Police said the investigation is ongoing.More >>