Road closures near the Capitol

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

 
Lincoln and state officials are getting ready for a big celebration taking place tomorrow.They're celebrating the completion of the state Capitol's courtyard fountains.A piece of the building's original design that went unfinished for 85 years.
  
Lawmakers approved funding for the project back in 2014 to make it coincide with the 150th anniversary of Nebraska becoming a state.
The ceremony will take place tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. In the Capitol's northeast courtyard. In preparation for the celebration; several streets near the capitol building will be closed starting at 6:00 p.m. 

Closures include: K, H, G Street from 14th to 16th streets; Goodhue Boulevard from H to G streets and 16th Street from K to G streets.
 
Road crews say all of those streets listed will reopen at on Saturday morning at six. 
 

