Lincoln Police investigating string of vandalism cases along the Mopac trail

Lincoln Police are investigating a string of vandalism cases that happened overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Police say they have 8-10 reports of vandalisms in Northeast Lincoln along the Mopac trail, between 33rd, and 52nd streets. 

Police say the parties responsible spray-painted sheds, cars, houses, and the trail itself with vulgar words and pictures. 

The investigation into the crime is ongoing. 

