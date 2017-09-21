Mayor Beutler tries to pave the way for Uber, Lyft in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Mayor Beutler tries to pave the way for Uber, Lyft in Lincoln

Mayor Chris Beutler proposed a new ordinance Thursday, saying ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft shouldn't have to abide by the city's taxicab ordinance. The proposal will be introduced at the City Council meeting next Monday, with a public hearing Oct. 2 and a vote Oct. 16.

"City officials have closely monitored this growing industry over the last couple of years and have had no reports of problems," Beutler said. "Ridesharing is proving to be a safe, inexpensive and convenient option for users and a good income source for drivers."

As it stands now, ridesharing companies are included under the city code of taxicab drivers, which adds extra regulatory requirements such as a written exam and a medical exam upon hire and every three years.

Beutler says the extra regulation could discourage Uber and Lyft drivers that he says help keep roads safer, and play a positive role in our local economy.

City Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird and former City Council member Trent Fellers both helped work on the ordinance. 

