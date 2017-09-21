Local stores collecting art supplies for children impacted by Harvey

"Art Breaks" is a community-wide effort to provide art supplies for children affected by hurricane Harvey to provide healing and repair through art. Hildegard Center for the Arts here in Lincoln is heading up the collection, along with Lincoln Public Schools, the University of Nebraska, and more.

You can donate at multiple Lincoln locations:

Hobby Town USA, both at 70th and Pioneers and at 33rd and Cornhusker

Gomez Art Supply at 120 North 14th Street

Michael's Art and Craft Supplies at South Pointe Pavillion, and also 400 North 48th

Urban Legends Art Studio at 2632 North 48th

The Lincoln Arts Festival, September 30th and October 1st, at South Pointe Pavillion

Many more are being invited and will be added as they join the drive.