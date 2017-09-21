State Treasurer to auction off unclaimed property

Lincoln Police are still searching for a robbery suspect this morning.More >>
An inmate being transported by a sheriff's deputy escaped from custody after attacking the deputy and stealing a government vehicle.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment.More >>
Lincoln Police say the victim in a shooting was a 19-year-old man. He told police he went outside the motel to smoke when he was confronted by another man. Police say the two had a fight, after which the other man shot twice, hitting the 19-year-old once in the foot.More >>
Authorities say a 32-year-old man in a semitrailer truck was killed in a shooting in Omaha.More >>
Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Omaha and southwest Florida this winter.More >>
Winter will be here before you know it, and the Lincoln firefighter's union wants to make sure every child is properly clothed.More >>
The community was devastated last month when two Lincoln 17-year-olds, Emanuel Martinez and Yankiel Rodriguez, were killed while trying to beat a train at a crossing just north of Van Dorn.More >>
Lincoln Police were able to arrest two people suspected of burglary, early Saturday morning a little before 2. 25-year-old Charles Cunningham was booked on charges of burglary and 24-year-old Levinesha Duschene was booked on aiding and abeiting a burglary. They're still searching for a third suspect, who fled. LPD says that they received a call around 12:30 a.m. of a burglary at C&B Auto on 4501 N. 56th Street. They received a report of two cars stolen a si...More >>
Hot, humid and windy today...More >>
