State Treasurer to auction off unclaimed property

Do you know what happens to old coins, Fancy jewelry or family heirlooms that get left behind in safety deposit boxes?

They end up with the State Treasurer, and if not claimed auctioned off.

It’s time again, for this auction. Starting Monday at 10:00 a.m. abandoned items will be listed on Ebay.

But what about the owners?

Banks are required to hold on to abandoned deposit boxes for five years before turning them over to the state, the treasurer then has to hold on to items for another five years.

During this time they try and reunite the items with owners, by sending out lists of items and going to events.

But it’s not always possible.

After five years with the treasurer’s office, items get listed off.

This time around there are items ranging from old coins, souvenir spoons, jewelry and a 1930’s film of a Husker football game.

"There are 940 appraised lots ranging in value from one dollar to 18 hundred dollars, all items have been inspected and appraised,” Don Stenburg, state treasurer said.

Although the unclaimed will be sold, all of the money made in the auction has to kept by the Treasurer’s office forever, just in case the original owner comes forward.

The office also keeps other forms of unclaimed property, usually in monetary form- utility deposits that were never picked up, lost IRAs, saving bonds and more.

You can get a link to the auction, and find out if you have unclaimed property on the Treasurer’s website.