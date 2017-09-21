Love Your Zoo Expansion Campaign Reaches $15 million

Lincoln Children's Zoo has officially reached $15 million toward our goal of $20 million by 2020 in the Love Your Zoo expansion campaign. This milestone was reached with the help of a $200,000 gift from Lincoln Community Foundation.

The two $100,000 gifts are part of the Kenneth J. Good and Sheila L Graf funds and will help support educational opportunities in the expanded Zoo. The Lincoln Community Foundation is a catalyzing force that seeks to create a better future for our community.

For updates and giving opportunities visit LincolnZoo.org.

Featured in photo from left to right: Sarah Peetz, vice president community outreach, Barb Bartle, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation and Zoo president & CEO, John Chapo.