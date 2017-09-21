Vandals hit Mopac Trail between 33rd and 52nd streets

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Residents who live along Mopac Trail woke up to an unpleasant surprise this morning.

Vandalism- on houses, cars, fences and the trail itself.

Lacey Losh's home near Mopac Trail near 33rd and X streets has been vandalized before.

But it's never been this unnerving.

There were homophobic slurs spray painted on her garage.

"We are a little nervous because we are a lesbian couple,” Lacey Losh. “This is the first time that its seemed targeted as a hate crime so this time it was a lot more unnerving than the gang symbols and the types of drawings we would normally see."

She wasn't the only victim.

Police reported seven to ten instances of vandalism near Mopac Trail between 33rd and 52nd streets.

Dave Leopardi says he found out about the graffiti after his girlfriend went on a run this morning.

He says it's disappointing.

"My partner runs this route every morning,” Leopardi said. “It's one of our favorite parts of living here is having Mopac Trail as a safe and convenient place to run and ride bikes so when she told me it was just upsetting."

Another neighbor says this isn't an isolated problem.

She's seen an increase in crime for the last few years.

"I've been here for nine years and first couple of years I had no trouble, now my cars are constantly broken into,” Amy Moran said.

Right across the street from her home a car was covered in spray paint.

These residents say they just want it to stop.

"How would they feel if people came to their area and did this to them,” Moran said.

Losh has taken matters into her own hands.

She's organized a community clean–up of the area for this coming Sunday.

"This is the first time there's actually been hate speech graffiti'd so I feel like if we come out as a strong community presence it will send a strong message that this will not be tolerated in our neighborhood,” Losh said.

The clean up is at 1:00 on Sunday afternoon. The meeting place will be Losh's home right on 3416 X street.