Car strikes building at 83rd and Pioneers Blvd.

A car hit a building in Lincoln this evening.

It happened near 83rd and Pioneers Boulevard around 5:30.

Officials say when got they there, the car appeared to have just side swiped the building.

No word on what caused the driver to lose control.

"We appear to just have one patient with minor injuries, that was transported to the hospital," said Engine 12 Captain Jared Fredrickson. 

LFR says there appears to be minor damage to the building.

