Husker fans react to Eichorst firing

Shawn Eichorst's five-year run as director of athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln came to an end Thursday - a move that's drawing mixed reactions from Husker sports fans.

"I was surprised, definitely," said UNL sophomore Diego Trejo.

"It's very early on to make a decision like that especially because, I mean, we've seen how the season is going but I think they're doing what's in their best interests. I definitely feel like there is progress that can be made, and if you're going to take steps to do it, I think it's a good time earlier than later."

Eichorst's hire of Mike Riley as head football coach made big waves in 2014, and some fans think Riley should be the one to go and not Eichorst.

"The athletic director is not the one on the field coaching, he's not the one making them do these plays or this or that - and he's not running practices," said Husker fan Leah Huerta.

"It shouldn't be all on his shoulders. So if the coach is the problem, the coach should be out first and if the next hire is bad then that's on the athletic director."

While UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Hank Bounds insisted during a Thursday press conference that the decision to fire Eichorst was not entirely motivated by the Husker football team's lackluster start to the season, fans say it's hard not to think otherwise.

A die-hard fan, Lauren Brickett says it's been tough to watch the team slide to 1-2 on the year, especially with their last loss coming to Northern Illinois.

"Oh, heartbreaking," Brickett said.

"Especially that last game where we were coming back in the fourth quarter, couple of minutes to go. You hope that you get one of those championships again, but it just hasn't happened for us."

