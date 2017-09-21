Road closures for Nebraska 150 Celebration

Military personnel and veterans will be honored tomorrow on Centennial Mall, and because of that, a lot of downtown roads will be closed.



K Street from 14th to 16th closed this evening.

Tomorrow L, H and G Streets will close at 9 A.M. from 14th to 16th.

Event officials say this is for set–up for the event and to ensure participant safety.



"We do have some road closures happening in downtown, I know it's inconvenient so we thank people in advance for bearing with us, and it's only one day every 150 years," said NE150's Regan Anson.

14th and 16th Streets will also have reduced lanes of traffic.

All of these streets will be re-opened by 6 A.M. on Saturday.

https://ne150.org/