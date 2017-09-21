LES crew returns from Florida

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a news release from the University of Nebraska. Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 21, 2017 – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced it has begun a search for a new director of athletics. The university has ended Shawn Eichorst’s employment, effective immediately. “Shawn has led Nebraska Athletics in many positive ways, but those efforts have not translated into on-field performance,&rdq...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a news release from the University of Nebraska. Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 21, 2017 – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced it has begun a search for a new director of athletics. The university has ended Shawn Eichorst’s employment, effective immediately. “Shawn has led Nebraska Athletics in many positive ways, but those efforts have not translated into on-field performance,&rdq...More >>
Lincoln Police are still searching for a robbery suspect this morning.More >>
Lincoln Police are still searching for a robbery suspect this morning.More >>
An inmate being transported by a sheriff's deputy escaped from custody after attacking the deputy and stealing a government vehicle.More >>
An inmate being transported by a sheriff's deputy escaped from custody after attacking the deputy and stealing a government vehicle.More >>
Abandoned items are about to be auctioned off by the State.More >>
Abandoned items are about to be auctioned off by the State.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler proposed a new ordinance Thursday, saying ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft shouldn't have to abide by the city's taxicab ordinance.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler proposed a new ordinance Thursday, saying ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft shouldn't have to abide by the city's taxicab ordinance.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment.More >>
Lincoln Police say the victim in a shooting was a 19-year-old man. He told police he went outside the motel to smoke when he was confronted by another man. Police say the two had a fight, after which the other man shot twice, hitting the 19-year-old once in the foot.More >>
Lincoln Police say the victim in a shooting was a 19-year-old man. He told police he went outside the motel to smoke when he was confronted by another man. Police say the two had a fight, after which the other man shot twice, hitting the 19-year-old once in the foot.More >>
Vandalism- on houses, cars, fences and the trail itself.More >>
Vandalism- on houses, cars, fences and the trail itself.More >>