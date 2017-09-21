LES crew returns from Florida

Posted by KLKN

After 13 days, the LES task force returned to Lincoln Thursday afternoon from Florida, where they helped restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

They began work September 12th . Working 16 hour shifts, they dealt with falling tree limbs, downed power lines, flooding and the heat.



"We thought it was warm when we left but it's definitely warmer down there," said lineman Andrew Urkoski. "It was hot down there on the one day that it got up to 111 heat index."



Despite the dangerous work restoring power for Tallahassee and Ocala, some said they had a good time meeting people and learning on the job tricks. They said they had everything they needed to do the job and the locals looked after them as well.



"One thing I'm definitely going to miss is the southern hospitality," said lineman Nick Wygle. "It was second to none. I mean everybody was very appreciative of what we were doing. They were bringing us water, treats, food and just words of encouragement and stuff like that and it was really nice."



"When you're driving down the road and you hear a honk and it's a family and they're honking their horn and giving you a thumbs up and smiling, that does it for me," Urkoski said. "It keeps me going."



LES said, in the end, their crew restored power for more than 62,000 residents and only 200 remained without power by the time they left.



After being away from home for nearly two weeks, the crew said they look forward to having a full weekend to see friends and family.