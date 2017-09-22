Road Closures for UNL Homecoming Parade - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Road Closures for UNL Homecoming Parade

Road Closures for UNL Homecoming Parade

PRESS RELEASE:

From the City of Lincoln Public Works & Utilities Department...

From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, the following streets will be closed for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln homecoming parade:

·         14th Street – from "W" to Vine streets

·         16th Street – from "W" to "Q" streets

·         Vine Street – from 14th to 17th streets

·         "R" Street – from 17th to 12th streets

