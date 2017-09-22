Police Arrest Suspect in Overnight Hit & Run

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

One bicyclist is recovering in the hospital this morning after an overnight hit and run.

It happened at around 10 p.m. at Antelope Valley and N street.

Lincoln Police say a vehicle ran a red light and hit a bicyclist who had a green light. The driver then took off, but was located a short time later not far away.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Shane Heinen on four charges, including Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Negligent Driving, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

The victim was transported to the hospital with broken ribs and a broken leg.