Police Arrest Suspect in Overnight Hit & Run

Shawn Eichorst's five-year run as director of athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln came to an end Thursday - a move that's drawing mixed reactions from Husker sports fans.More >>
Shawn Eichorst's five-year run as director of athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln came to an end Thursday - a move that's drawing mixed reactions from Husker sports fans.More >>
Vandalism- on houses, cars, fences and the trail itself.More >>
Vandalism- on houses, cars, fences and the trail itself.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a news release from the University of Nebraska. Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 21, 2017 – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced it has begun a search for a new director of athletics. The university has ended Shawn Eichorst’s employment, effective immediately. “Shawn has led Nebraska Athletics in many positive ways, but those efforts have not translated into on-field performance,&rdq...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a news release from the University of Nebraska. Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 21, 2017 – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced it has begun a search for a new director of athletics. The university has ended Shawn Eichorst’s employment, effective immediately. “Shawn has led Nebraska Athletics in many positive ways, but those efforts have not translated into on-field performance,&rdq...More >>
Lincoln Police are still searching for a robbery suspect this morning.More >>
Lincoln Police are still searching for a robbery suspect this morning.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Abandoned items are about to be auctioned off by the State.More >>
Abandoned items are about to be auctioned off by the State.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler proposed a new ordinance Thursday, saying ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft shouldn't have to abide by the city's taxicab ordinance.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler proposed a new ordinance Thursday, saying ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft shouldn't have to abide by the city's taxicab ordinance.More >>