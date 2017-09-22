Police Arrest Suspect in Overnight Hit & Run - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police Arrest Suspect in Overnight Hit & Run

Police Arrest Suspect in Overnight Hit & Run

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

One bicyclist is recovering in the hospital this morning after an overnight hit and run.

It happened at around 10 p.m. at Antelope Valley and N street.

Lincoln Police say a vehicle ran a red light and hit a bicyclist who had a green light. The driver then took off, but was located a short time later not far away.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Shane Heinen on four charges, including Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Negligent Driving, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

The victim was transported to the hospital with broken ribs and a broken leg.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Husker fans react to Eichorst firing

    Husker fans react to Eichorst firing

    Husker fans react to Eichorst firing

    Shawn Eichorst's five-year run as director of athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln came to an end Thursday - a move that's drawing mixed reactions from Husker sports fans. 

    More >>

    Shawn Eichorst's five-year run as director of athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln came to an end Thursday - a move that's drawing mixed reactions from Husker sports fans. 

    More >>

  • Vandals hit Mopac Trail between 33rd and 52nd streets

    Vandals hit Mopac Trail between 33rd and 52nd streets

    Vandalism- on houses, cars, fences and the trail itself. 

    More >>

    Vandalism- on houses, cars, fences and the trail itself. 

    More >>

  • Man attacks 2 people with baseball bat in Lincoln

    Man attacks 2 people with baseball bat in Lincoln

    Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment. 

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.