Dick's Grand Opening This Weekend - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Dick's Grand Opening This Weekend

Dick's Grand Opening This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Dick's Sporting Goods may already be open, but this weekend will be filled with all sorts of free giveaways as part of their grand opening.

Two former Husker Football stars, both Heisman trophy winners, will be signing autographs on two different days.

The new store in Lincoln is located at 63rd and O Streets.

For more information about this weekend at Dick's, click here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Husker fans react to Eichorst firing

    Husker fans react to Eichorst firing

    Husker fans react to Eichorst firing

    Shawn Eichorst's five-year run as director of athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln came to an end Thursday - a move that's drawing mixed reactions from Husker sports fans. 

    More >>

    Shawn Eichorst's five-year run as director of athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln came to an end Thursday - a move that's drawing mixed reactions from Husker sports fans. 

    More >>

  • Vandals hit Mopac Trail between 33rd and 52nd streets

    Vandals hit Mopac Trail between 33rd and 52nd streets

    Vandalism- on houses, cars, fences and the trail itself. 

    More >>

    Vandalism- on houses, cars, fences and the trail itself. 

    More >>

  • Man attacks 2 people with baseball bat in Lincoln

    Man attacks 2 people with baseball bat in Lincoln

    Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment. 

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.