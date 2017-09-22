LFR at 2-Alarm Structure Fire near 25th & D

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a two-alarm house fire this morning.

Crews responded to a home near 25th and D Streets before 6:30 a.m.

We're being told the fire is under control, but one person has been transported to the hospital with burns suffered from the blaze.

Crews say the woman who was inside the home was able to escape and call 9-1-1. LFR Battalion Chief Leo Benes says the woman was lucky to escape due to a severe hoarding situation that was going inside the home.

Her condition, the cause of this fire and the amount of damage are not known, but being determined at this time.

