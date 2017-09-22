Driver in Nebraska crash pleads no contest to manslaughter

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) - The driver in a crash that killed a 15-year-old Nebraska girl is set to be sentenced Nov. 8 after pleading no contest to manslaughter.

Angel Lopez, 23, entered his plea Wednesday in Colfax County District Court as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Other charges were dropped.

Authorities say Lopez was driving a 2005 Honda Accord that slammed into a tree around 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016. A passenger, Isabella Brandt, was killed in the crash. A 15-year-old boy in the car was injured.

Authorities say the car crashed while fleeing from a Schuyler police officer. Lopez allegedly told an emergency room nurse he had consumed roughly 10 beers that night, and an officer found a half-empty tequila bottle in the vehicle.

Information from: Columbus Telegram