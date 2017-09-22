Nebraska students stage anti-bullying rally outside school

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) - A group of central Nebraska students are rallying against bullying in the wake of a lawsuit alleging that other students harassed and urinated on two middle-school students in a locker room.

Students gathered outside Central City Middle School Thursday afternoon.

Noa Snyder, a senior at Central City high school, says she was outraged to learn about the allegations. She says the group wants to start a conversation about bullying, and she fears that teachers might not be equipped to detect bullying in its many different forms.

School officials have said they can't discuss the case because of the pending lawsuit.