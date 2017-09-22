Lincoln gets its first Dick's Sporting Goods

Posted by KLKN

Dick's Sporting Goods held its official grand opening on Friday.

The country's largest sporting chain not only landed its first location in the capital city, but also the first of its kind at Gateway Mall since 2000.



"We're just excited to be here in Lincoln," said Community Marketing Manager Scott Casey. "It's a great community, it's a great town. There's a lot of passionate people about team sports, about the Nebraska Cornhuskers and about being outdoors."



Customers also said the store's location is very convenient.

"We are so happy to see it go in," said customer Nina Woodhead. "We go to Colorado every now and then to hike and things like that. My husband's an avid fisherman. And so we actually found ourselves buying a lot of things off of dick's online and going then to Omaha to pick it up. So it's really great that we have it here in Lincoln."



"It's nice to be here with them," George Stastny said. "And like I said, I'm glad they're open in the north part of town. And you have Scheels in south part of town. It's kind of different over here now. That's nice for us over here."



Friday is just the first of the three–day grand opening. Former Husker Eric Crouch made an appearance in the evening, while another former Husker, Mike Rozier will be there Sunday.



Casey said their staff is happy for Lincoln to get in and see the hard work they've done for this store, and said he hopes Dick's can become a one–stop shop.