Nebraska Concludes its Sesquicentennial Celebration

Friday marked the final day of celebration for Nebraska's sesquicentennial. Friday afternoon's event outside the capitol was one of many events that had been happening around the state for the past several months. The celebratory events encouraged more than just celebrating the state's 150th anniversary of statehood.

"We've had three main goals throughout the entire year, and that's to bridge communities across the state, to connect Nebraskans, and to create a greater sense of pride in being from Nebraska," says Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore.

Events over the past months for the historic milestone showcased the state's history, the accomplishments of Nebraskans, and what makes the state unique.

"Nebraska is more than just lines on a map. We are bound together by more than just our common geography. Nebraska is a place, it's a culture," says Governor Pete Ricketts.

Today's event was themed "Salute to the Good Life" in honor of the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Events included music from several bands, including the Nebraska National Guard Band, various food vendors, activities for children, a laser light show, and fireworks.