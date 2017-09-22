NEB Soccer: Huskers Drop 1-0 Decision to Ohio State

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska soccer team (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) fell to Ohio State, 1-0, in its Big Ten opener at Hibner Stadium on Friday night.

Despite outshooting the Buckeyes, 18-8, including a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal, NU couldn’t score against Ohio State goalkeeper Devon Kerr. Sinclaire Miramontez and Brenna Ochoa each managed a pair of shots on goal to lead the NU offense.

Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder collected two saves in 90 minutes of action. She is four saves shy of 100 for her career at Nebraska.

Ohio State’s Sammy Edwards scored the lone goal of the match in the 29th minute. The Buckeyes’ corner kick attempt ricocheted off several players before she found the back of the net. Ohio State improves to 7-2-1 with a 2-1 mark in Big Ten play.

The Huskers host No. 7 Penn State on Sunday at Hibner Stadium at 1:05 p.m. (CT) for Pepsi Pack the House. General admission to the match is $1, and hot dogs and Pepsi 12-pack vouchers will each be handed out to the first 500 fans through the main gate.