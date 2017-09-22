Prep Football Scores September 22 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Prep Football Scores September 22

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL
        Aquinas 39, Bishop Neumann 14
        Arcadia-Loup City 30, St. Paul 8
        Archbishop Bergan 53, Wisner-Pilger 0
        Arlington 28, Louisville 3
        Auburn 52, Falls City 7
        Aurora 57, Gering 20
        Beatrice 20, Omaha Roncalli 14, OT
        Bellevue West 48, Norfolk 7
        Bennington 36, Plattsmouth 0
        Blue Hill 57, Axtell 30
        Boone Central/Newman Grove 35, Columbus Lakeview 0
        Boys Town 45, Fort Calhoun 6
        Broken Bow 51, Minden 0
        Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 74, Pawnee City 0
        Burwell 38, CWC-Ewing 20
        Cambridge 62, Bertrand 30
        Centennial 48, Fillmore Central 7
        Central City 56, Centura 6
        Chadron 30, Gothenburg 7
        Columbus 34, Ralston 0
        Creighton 54, Hartington-Newcastle 0
        Diller-Odell 38, Johnson-Brock 28
        Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Sandy Creek 8
        East Butler 28, Clarkson/Leigh 8
        Elkhorn 21, Crete 18
        Elkhorn Mount Michael 35, Schuyler 14
        Elkhorn South 52, Blair 0
        Elwood 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
        Fairbury 54, Lincoln Christian 0
        Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Mead 0
        Freeman 27, Johnson County Central 6
        Friend 48, Exeter/Milligan 0
        Fullerton 54, Scribner-Snyder 6
        Gibbon 41, Southern Valley 6
        Gordon/Rushville 40, Mitchell 28
        Gretna 24, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
        Guardian Angels 62, Omaha Nation 8
        Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Battle Creek 6
        Harvard 32, Deshler 20
        Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Wood River 16
        Hay Springs def. Banner County, forfeit
        Heartland 56, McCool Junction 26
        Hemingford 36, Perkins County 32
        Hershey 35, Kimball 0
        Howells/Dodge 46, Neligh-Oakdale 12
        Kearney 61, Fremont 16
        Kearney Catholic 26, Cozad 14
        Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 36
        Lexington 50, Alliance 19
        Lincoln High 54, North Platte 14
        Lincoln Lutheran 42, Malcolm 7
        Lincoln Pius X 35, Bellevue East 0
        Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 14
        Lutheran High Northeast 49, Stanton 6
        Medicine Valley 50, Alma 14
        Meridian 54, Sterling 36
        Milford-Dorchester 36, Ashland-Greenwood 34
        Millard North 55, Omaha Benson 6
        Millard South 35, Lincoln Southeast 27
        Mullen 56, Garden County 32
        Nebraska Christian 50, Nebraska Lutheran 22
        Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 28
        Norris 42, Platteview 14
        North Central 48, Osmond 8
        Omaha Burke 47, Omaha Northwest 8
        Omaha Concordia 42, Douglas County West 25
        Omaha Gross Catholic 52, South Sioux City 6
        Omaha North 26, Grand Island 20
        Omaha Westside 63, Omaha Central 7
        Ord 21, Adams Central 20
        Overton 48, Amherst 6
        Palmer 59, High Plains Community 10
        Paxton 58, Crawford 30
        Ponca 42, Crofton 0
        Scottsbluff 34, Grand Island Northwest 27
        Seward 35, Hastings 0
        Sioux County 74, South Platte 39
        Southern 15, Raymond Central 9
        Southwest 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50, OT
        Sutton 44, Shelby/Rising City 0
        Syracuse 46, Conestoga 9
        Twin Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, forfeit
        Twin River 14, Cross County 12
        Wahoo 63, David City 0
        Wakefield 58, Plainview 12
        Wallace 62, Hitchcock County 12
        Walthill 57, Hampton 40
        Wausa 48, Emerson-Hubbard 22
        Waverly 41, Nebraska City 0
        Wayne 48, Madison 6
        West Holt 50, Boyd County 14
        West Point-Beemer 41, O'Neill 21
        Wilber-Clatonia 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 6
        Wynot 62, Allen 12
        York 20, McCook 7
        Yutan 44, Elmwood-Murdock 19
 

