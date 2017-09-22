Prep Football Scores September 22

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Aquinas 39, Bishop Neumann 14
Arcadia-Loup City 30, St. Paul 8
Archbishop Bergan 53, Wisner-Pilger 0
Arlington 28, Louisville 3
Auburn 52, Falls City 7
Aurora 57, Gering 20
Beatrice 20, Omaha Roncalli 14, OT
Bellevue West 48, Norfolk 7
Bennington 36, Plattsmouth 0
Blue Hill 57, Axtell 30
Boone Central/Newman Grove 35, Columbus Lakeview 0
Boys Town 45, Fort Calhoun 6
Broken Bow 51, Minden 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 74, Pawnee City 0
Burwell 38, CWC-Ewing 20
Cambridge 62, Bertrand 30
Centennial 48, Fillmore Central 7
Central City 56, Centura 6
Chadron 30, Gothenburg 7
Columbus 34, Ralston 0
Creighton 54, Hartington-Newcastle 0
Diller-Odell 38, Johnson-Brock 28
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Sandy Creek 8
East Butler 28, Clarkson/Leigh 8
Elkhorn 21, Crete 18
Elkhorn Mount Michael 35, Schuyler 14
Elkhorn South 52, Blair 0
Elwood 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Fairbury 54, Lincoln Christian 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Mead 0
Freeman 27, Johnson County Central 6
Friend 48, Exeter/Milligan 0
Fullerton 54, Scribner-Snyder 6
Gibbon 41, Southern Valley 6
Gordon/Rushville 40, Mitchell 28
Gretna 24, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Guardian Angels 62, Omaha Nation 8
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Battle Creek 6
Harvard 32, Deshler 20
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Wood River 16
Hay Springs def. Banner County, forfeit
Heartland 56, McCool Junction 26
Hemingford 36, Perkins County 32
Hershey 35, Kimball 0
Howells/Dodge 46, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Kearney 61, Fremont 16
Kearney Catholic 26, Cozad 14
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 36
Lexington 50, Alliance 19
Lincoln High 54, North Platte 14
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Malcolm 7
Lincoln Pius X 35, Bellevue East 0
Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 14
Lutheran High Northeast 49, Stanton 6
Medicine Valley 50, Alma 14
Meridian 54, Sterling 36
Milford-Dorchester 36, Ashland-Greenwood 34
Millard North 55, Omaha Benson 6
Millard South 35, Lincoln Southeast 27
Mullen 56, Garden County 32
Nebraska Christian 50, Nebraska Lutheran 22
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 28
Norris 42, Platteview 14
North Central 48, Osmond 8
Omaha Burke 47, Omaha Northwest 8
Omaha Concordia 42, Douglas County West 25
Omaha Gross Catholic 52, South Sioux City 6
Omaha North 26, Grand Island 20
Omaha Westside 63, Omaha Central 7
Ord 21, Adams Central 20
Overton 48, Amherst 6
Palmer 59, High Plains Community 10
Paxton 58, Crawford 30
Ponca 42, Crofton 0
Scottsbluff 34, Grand Island Northwest 27
Seward 35, Hastings 0
Sioux County 74, South Platte 39
Southern 15, Raymond Central 9
Southwest 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50, OT
Sutton 44, Shelby/Rising City 0
Syracuse 46, Conestoga 9
Twin Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, forfeit
Twin River 14, Cross County 12
Wahoo 63, David City 0
Wakefield 58, Plainview 12
Wallace 62, Hitchcock County 12
Walthill 57, Hampton 40
Wausa 48, Emerson-Hubbard 22
Waverly 41, Nebraska City 0
Wayne 48, Madison 6
West Holt 50, Boyd County 14
West Point-Beemer 41, O'Neill 21
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 6
Wynot 62, Allen 12
York 20, McCook 7
Yutan 44, Elmwood-Murdock 19
