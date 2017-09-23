Man arrested for assaulting police officer Friday night

One bicyclist is recovering in the hospital this morning after an overnight hit and run.More >>
Stebbing is charged with two counts of Making False Statements in a Motor Vehicle Bill of Sale, one count of Acting as a Motor Vehicle Dealer Without a License, and two counts of Filing a False Income Tax Return.More >>
A group of central Nebraska students are rallying against bullying in the wake of a lawsuit alleging that other students harassed and urinated on two middle-school students in a locker room.More >>
Friday marked the final day of celebration for Nebraska's sesquicentennial. Friday afternoon's event outside the capitol was one of many events that had been happening around the state for the past several months. The celebratory events encouraged more than just celebrating the state's 150th anniversary of statehood.More >>
The driver in a crash that killed a 15-year-old Nebraska girl is set to be sentenced Nov. 8 after pleading no contest to manslaughter.More >>
One of two police officers responding to a disturbance Friday night is now in the hospital.More >>
It’s part of a tour of Nebraska landmarks.More >>
Douglas County's top prosecutor says the shooting death earlier this week of a store robbery suspect was justified and no charges are expected against the store owner who fired the gun.More >>
