Man arrested for assaulting police officer Friday night

One of two police officers responding to a disturbance Friday night is now in the hospital.

Lincoln police said eighteen-year-old Kevin Estrada punched one of the officers in the face when they attempted to arrest him at 9 p.m.  Estrada had allegedly been yelling and knocking over motorcycles near 10th and Y streets.  He was charged with first degree assault on a police officer.

The officer is at Bryan West for facial injuries.

