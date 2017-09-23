Man arrested for assaulting police officer Friday night

Posted by KLKN

One of two police officers responding to a disturbance Friday night is now in the hospital.

Lincoln police said eighteen-year-old Kevin Estrada punched one of the officers in the face when they attempted to arrest him at 9 p.m. Estrada had allegedly been yelling and knocking over motorcycles near 10th and Y streets. He was charged with first degree assault on a police officer.

The officer is at Bryan West for facial injuries.