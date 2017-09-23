Frozen Yogurt shop holds fundraiser for Irma victims

Posted by KLKN

It seems helping others can taste sweet. At least a local business is making that possible.



For the second time in this month, Yogurtini held a fundraiser for hurricane relief--this time for Irma survivors.

The frozen yogurt shop near 48th and O is donating 20 percent of its sales on Saturday to the American Red Cross.



"A couple of weeks ago we did a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey," said owner Roger Clark. "We did it on a Wednesday. And it was a very good fundraiser, we raised over $400 for the Red Cross. But we thought we could do better, so we thought when Hurricane Irma came along...we thought we'd do it on a Saturday and see if we could boost it up and see if we could do even better."



It's an effort that even customers appreciate.



"Yogurtini's known for giving back to the community and others in need," Leslie Hinkle said. "And we appreciate it. We came out for a celebration treat today and that's why we picked Yogurtini. Because we knew that part of the sales were going to help the hurricane relief."



Clark said holding fundraisers like this are a win–win for everyone.