Nebraska survives against Rutgers 27 to 17

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

4 –– Nebraska improved to 4-0 all-time against Rutgers, including 3-0 as members of the Big Ten and 2-0 at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska also improved to 5-2 in Big Ten Conference openers and won for the ninth straight time on Homecoming Saturday in Lincoln.

5 –– True freshman offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes is the fifth true freshman offensive lineman to start a game at Nebraska since freshmen regained eligibility in the early 1970s. Jaimes joins Matt Slauson (OG, 3 games, 2005), Jacob Hickman (C, 1 game, 2006), Javorio Burkes (OT, 3 games, 2007) and Tyler Moore (OT, 4 games, 2011). Jaimes is just the 11th Husker offensive lineman to play as a true freshman.

63 –– Senior De’Mornay Pierson-El had a 63-yard punt return to set up a Nebraska touchdown in the second quarter. The 63-yard return to the Rutgers 4 was the 12th return of at least 25 yards in Pierson-El’s career. Pierson-El added a touchdown reception in the third quarter for his third TD reception of the season and the ninth of his career.

194 –– Rutgers gained 194 yards of total offense in today’s game, the fewest yards by a NU opponent under Head Coach Mike Riley after Northern Illinois was held to 213 yards last week. The Huskers have posted the top two total defense efforts under Riley in the past two weeks.

100 –– Nebraska has held five straight opponents at Memorial Stadium to 100 or fewer rushing yards, including Rutgers’ 68 rushing yards today. NU also limited Arkansas State (82) and Northern Illinois (85) to less than 100 yards this season, and also Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland last season. The six Husker opponents have averaged 71 rushing yards in those six games.

17-97-8:10 –– Nebraska had a third-quarter touchdown drive that covered 17 plays, 97 yards and 8:10. The scoring drive was the longest of the season for Nebraska in terms of plays, time and yards. The previous longer drive was an 18-play scoring drive against Illinois last season that lasted 10:42. The 97-yard scoring drive matched a 97-yard scoring drive against Wyoming last season.

Other Notes

· Nebraska ran for 197 yards in today’s game, while holding Rutgers to 68 yards on the ground. The Huskers improved to 16-3 under Mike Riley when out-rushing the opposition, including 14 straight wins.

· Four Huskers made their first career starts in today’s game. In addition to Brenden Jaimes at right tackle, center Michael Decker, receiver Gabe Rahn and linebacker Sedrick King also made their first career starts in the game.

· Redshirt freshman JD Spielman caught his first career touchdown pass on an 18-yard reception in the first quarter. It was Spielman’s second touchdown overall, adding to a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Arkansas State.

· Spielman finished the day with a team-high five receptions for a team-high 46 yards, setting a career best for receptions.

· Mikale Wilbon scored on a four-yard touchdown run one play after Pierson-El’s punt return. The one-play drive was Nebraska’s first since last season at Purdue when Tommy Armstrong Jr. scored on a 22-yard run.

· Devine Ozigbo rushed a career-high 24 times for 101 yards, two yards short of his career-high 103 yards against Fresno State last season. It’s the third 100-yard rushing game by a Husker this season, as Tre Bryant topped 100 yards in each of the first two games of the year.

· Nick Gates made his 21st straight start at left tackle. That is the longest streak by a Husker at that position since Richie Incognito started 22 straight games at the position in 2002-03.

· Junior Antonio Reed had a third-quarter interception to set up a Nebraska field goal, marking Reed’s first career interception.

· Nebraska held the ball for 22:50 after halftime, following Rutgers controlling the ball for 17:29 in the first half.

· Caleb Lightbourn has a career-long 64-yard punt in the fourth quarter. His previous long was 58 against Oregon last season.

· Senior Drew Brown connected on a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, giving him 52 career field goals.