One man in the hospital after accident on 56th and Pine Lake

One man is in the hospital after an accident on 56th and Pine Lake. 

It happened a little after 6 p.m. 

Lincoln Police say that a silver SUV collided with a black sports car, sending the driver of the black car to the hospital.

Eastbound lanes were closed down on Pine Lake for hours.

Police say that they're still investigating, and haven't determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved. 

The condition of the man sent to the hospital is not yet known, no one else was injured in the crash.

