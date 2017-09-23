Husker fans celebrate love at the Rutgers game

Police say a teenage girl has died after being shot early Saturday in northeast Omaha.More >>
One bicyclist is recovering in the hospital this morning after an overnight hit and run.
One man is in the hospital after an accident on 56th and Pine Lake.
It happened a little after 6 p.m.
Lincoln Police say that a silver SUV collided with a black sports car, sending the driver of the black car to the hospital.
Eastbound lanes were closed down on Pine Lake for hours.
Police say that they're still investigating, and haven't determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
One of two police officers responding to a disturbance Friday night is now in the hospital.
Stebbing is charged with two counts of Making False Statements in a Motor Vehicle Bill of Sale, one count of Acting as a Motor Vehicle Dealer Without a License, and two counts of Filing a False Income Tax Return.
A group of central Nebraska students are rallying against bullying in the wake of a lawsuit alleging that other students harassed and urinated on two middle-school students in a locker room.
Friday marked the final day of celebration for Nebraska's sesquicentennial. Friday afternoon's event outside the capitol was one of many events that had been happening around the state for the past several months. The celebratory events encouraged more than just celebrating the state's 150th anniversary of statehood.
The driver in a crash that killed a 15-year-old Nebraska girl is set to be sentenced Nov. 8 after pleading no contest to manslaughter.
Douglas County's top prosecutor says the shooting death earlier this week of a store robbery suspect was justified and no charges are expected against the store owner who fired the gun.
