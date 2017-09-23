Husker fans celebrate love at the Rutgers game

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Kirk Bruno graduated from Rutgers University.

Carrie graduated from UNL.

And they take their football seriously.

So seriously, that three years ago they got married outside memorial stadium at halftime of the Rutgers game.

"It's Nebraska. If you're going to get married in Nebraska on a Saturday during football season there's no better place to get married than down in Husker stadium,” Kirk said.

While they come back for every home game, today's is special.

"We consider when Nebraska and Rutgers play, that's our anniversary,” Carrie said.

And while Kirk is usually cheering on the Big Red, today he was wearing his alma mater's jersey.

"I never thought Rutgers would come within 10 points of Nebraska so this is actually a moral victory for Rutgers today and I'm gonna hear it on the entire ride home,” he said.

But they make it work, they say.

"I'm the real winner cuz I get to take her home,” Kirk said.

And there must be something about Rutgers games that brings out the love in husker nation...

Homecoming king Shane Arriola and homecoming queen Laura Springer got engaged on the field during halftime of today's game.

"We've been dating for a little over three and a half years so marriage was like in the future but then we got this awesome opportunity to be on the field,” Arriola said.

Springer says she couldn't imagine a better proposal.

"I've been a husker fan since I was like a baby and honestly as a child I was like how cool would it be to get engaged at Memorial Stadium,” she said. “It was a dream come true...today was a dream come true.

Made even better by a Husker win.

"It was perfect,” Arriola said. “We both won, she said yes and the Huskers beat Rutgers!"