Bicyclist killed by drunk driver Saturday Night

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist was killed by an intoxicated driver Saturday night.

Randall Gibson, 52, of Lincoln, was riding his bike near SW 58th Street and West Sprague Road at about 5:30 p.m. when a Jeep Cherokee driving in the same direction struck him.  Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSO arrested the driver, 66-year-old Zygmunt Spicha of Lincoln, for misdemeanor driving under the influence and felony motor vehicle homicide.

