Dedication to Lincoln's newest middle school held Sunday

Posted by KLKN

Lincoln Public Schools celebrated its newest addition today, the grand opening of Moore Middle School.

The school has been open since August 14th, but they hosted their dedication Sunday. The ceremony included performances by the school's band and choir, a tour and a speech from Dr. Marilyn Moore, whom the school is named after.

Principal Gary Czapla said this was their chance to show their gratitude to Lincoln for supporting Lincoln Public Schools.

"I think the public definitely sees that the community's growing and that we are going to continue to need their support to meet the needs of students," Czapla said. "And so this gives a chance to the community to come and see the school, to see that their tax dollars went to a great cause, it's a beautiful building."

Czapla said the dedication also allowed them to honor Dr. Moore, a longtime LPS official who, he said, made sure LPS looked after every student's needs.

He said so far, everything in the school is running smoother than he thought it would for its first year, and that it will continue to grow.