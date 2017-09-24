Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Lincoln shooting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A man is in the hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot early Sunday morning.

Lincoln police say 30-year-old Oscar Okra shot another 30-year-old man near 20th and Theresa Streets in Lincoln.

Okra was arrested for first degree assault and felony use of a weapon to commit a felony.

