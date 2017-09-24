Lincoln teen punched, robbed Sunday morning - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln teen punched, robbed Sunday morning

Lincoln Police say a teenager was assaulted and robbed early Sunday morning.

LPD says the 16-year-old was walking near 40th and C Street when a man punched the teen and made off with some cash and a cellphone.

The incident is under investigation. 
 

