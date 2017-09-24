Gold Star Mom celebrates new book featuring her son

A Gold Star Mom celebrated a new book featuring her son who died in combat.

Joyce Peck is the mother of Patrick Hamburger, who died in 2011, when his helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan.

The new book called, Final Mission of Extortion 17, written by Ed Darack, talks about the events leading up to the staff sergeant's death.

Joyce says that Patrick died doing what he loved.

"He was so much fun to be with, but he had found what he absolutely loved to do and he loved to work on helicopters," said Peck.

Ed Darack appreciated Joyce's support, and grateful for the opportunity to share Hamburger's story.

"It's great, especially seeing Joyce...it's wonderful. They're just such great people, very supportive this whole time," says Darack.

Staff Sergeant Hamburger has since been recognized by the city of Lincoln, Grand Island and State of Nebraska for his service.