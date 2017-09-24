Fire scorches two buildings Sunday

Posted by KLKN

A shed in someone's backyard near 29th and N streets caught fire just before 1 p.m. and quickly started to spread to the home.

Luckily, Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were able to get the blaze under control before it spread further.

"Upon arrival, we had two buildings heavily involved – actually one building heavily involved in fire – and an exposure building starting to light up and has had subsequent considerable fire damage," said LFR Battalion Chief Leo Benes.

No monetary estimates on the damage yet. LFR is still investigating what caused the fire.