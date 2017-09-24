New veterans memorial honors Gold Star families

A man is in the hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot early Sunday morning.More >>
A man is in the hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot early Sunday morning.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist was killed by an intoxicated driver Saturday night.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist was killed by an intoxicated driver Saturday night.More >>
Police say a teenage girl has died after being shot early Saturday in northeast Omaha.More >>
Police say a teenage girl has died after being shot early Saturday in northeast Omaha.More >>
A shed in someone's backyard near 29th and n streets caught fire just before 1 p.m. and quickly started to spread to the home.More >>
A shed in someone's backyard near 29th and n streets caught fire just before 1 p.m. and quickly started to spread to the home.More >>
One bicyclist is recovering in the hospital this morning after an overnight hit and run.More >>
One bicyclist is recovering in the hospital this morning after an overnight hit and run.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Men can also suffer from postpartum depression after their baby is born.More >>
Men can also suffer from postpartum depression after their baby is born.More >>
LPD says the 16-year-old was walking near 40th and C Street when a man punched the teen and made off with some cash and a cellphone.More >>
LPD says the 16-year-old was walking near 40th and C Street when a man punched the teen and made off with some cash and a cellphone.More >>
If you want to know who to contact at Channel 8 KLKN-TV or you want to know where to send a news release or community calendar, click here.More >>
If you want to know who to contact at Channel 8 KLKN-TV or you want to know where to send a news release or community calendar, click here.More >>
Bayley is from Waverly. NE. She remembers always writing stories, writing was always my favorite subject in school. As soon as she took her first journalism class as a sophomore in high school, she knew what she wanted to do with her life.More >>
Bayley is from Waverly. NE. She remembers always writing stories, writing was always my favorite subject in school. As soon as she took her first journalism class as a sophomore in high school, she knew what she wanted to do with her life.More >>