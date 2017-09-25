LaMar's Special Coffee Deal All Week Long

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

We have an important heads up for coffee drinkers this morning.

This Friday is National Coffee Day, but LaMar's Donuts is turning it into National Coffee Week and you can benefit from this deal.

All this week, LaMar's is giving away free coffee to anyone who buys a limited time collector's cup for just $1.19.

Anyone who presents a LaMar's mug purchased during this week can receive free coffee thru this Friday.