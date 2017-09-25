LaMar's Special Coffee Deal All Week Long

A man is in the hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot early Sunday morning.More >>
A man is in the hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot early Sunday morning.More >>
An important heads up for coffee drinkers this morning.More >>
An important heads up for coffee drinkers this morning.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist was killed by an intoxicated driver Saturday night.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist was killed by an intoxicated driver Saturday night.More >>
Police say a teenage girl has died after being shot early Saturday in northeast Omaha.More >>
Police say a teenage girl has died after being shot early Saturday in northeast Omaha.More >>
A shed in someone's backyard near 29th and n streets caught fire just before 1 p.m. and quickly started to spread to the home.More >>
A shed in someone's backyard near 29th and n streets caught fire just before 1 p.m. and quickly started to spread to the home.More >>
LPD says the 16-year-old was walking near 40th and C Street when a man punched the teen and made off with some cash and a cellphone.More >>
LPD says the 16-year-old was walking near 40th and C Street when a man punched the teen and made off with some cash and a cellphone.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
One man is in the hospital after an accident on 56th and Pine Lake.
It happened a little after 6 p.m.
Lincoln Police say that a silver SUV collided with a black sports car, sending the driver of the black car to the hospital.
Eastbound lanes were closed down on Pine Lake for hours.
Police say that they're still investigating, and haven't determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.More >>
One man is in the hospital after an accident on 56th and Pine Lake.
It happened a little after 6 p.m.
Lincoln Police say that a silver SUV collided with a black sports car, sending the driver of the black car to the hospital.
Eastbound lanes were closed down on Pine Lake for hours.
Police say that they're still investigating, and haven't determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.More >>
Abandoned items are about to be auctioned off by the State.More >>
Abandoned items are about to be auctioned off by the State.More >>
All across the country there are monuments and memorials, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice- their lives. But what about the people who are left behind?More >>
All across the country there are monuments and memorials, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice- their lives. But what about the people who are left behind?More >>