Fatal plane crash reported in northern Nebraska

AINSWORTH, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a pilot has perished in the crash of a plane in northern Nebraska.

The plane took off Saturday morning from Ainsworth Regional Airport in Brown County, heading to North Dakota. Authorities say the wreckage was found Saturday evening, just a few miles from the airport.

The name of the pilot, who was alone in the aircraft, has not been released.

The crash cause is being investigated.