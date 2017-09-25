Fatal plane crash reported in northern Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fatal plane crash reported in northern Nebraska

AINSWORTH, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a pilot has perished in the crash of a plane in northern Nebraska.

The plane took off Saturday morning from Ainsworth Regional Airport in Brown County, heading to North Dakota. Authorities say the wreckage was found Saturday evening, just a few miles from the airport.        

The name of the pilot, who was alone in the aircraft, has not been released.

The crash cause is being investigated.

