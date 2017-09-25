Heads up for drivers this morning

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Lincoln City Crews are starting two new projects in two different areas. The first project is on 9th street from South to Van Dorn. That road will close this morning at nine for storm drain repair. It's part of the ongoing water main project along Park Avenue. 9th street* is set to reopen next Wednesday.

There's also another road project starting today. It'll be on 56th street from Pine Lake to Yankee Hill.

This road will close at 9:00 a.m. for asphalt repair and is set to reopen next Friday.

However rain is in the forecast and Lincoln road crews say if the rain comesThey might have to postpone both projects until it's dry.