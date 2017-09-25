Lincoln Police officer sustains serious injuries from Friday night assault

A Lincoln Police officer sustained serious facial injuries Friday night while trying to take a suspect into custody.

Police say they found 18-year-old Kevin Estrada knocking motorcycles over Antelope Valley Pkwy and Y Street. They say they tried to take him into custody for vandalism, when he turned on a 24-year-old officer and assaulted him, giving significant injuries to the officer's face, including a nasal fracture, sinus fracture, and orbital blowout.

The officer went to the hospital and underwent surgery for the injuries. He was released Sunday. Police say this is the 35th officer assault this year so far. They say the officer ended Friday night, and another officer assaulted back in July, remain off work because of injuries sustained in the line of duty.

"This is not an expectation of their job, to be injured, and I'm certain the majority of the citizens in Lincoln would agree that those responsible for these assaults should be held accountable," said Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

Estrada is facing charges, including first degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and two counts of vandalism, as well as failure to comply.