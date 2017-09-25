UPDATE: Police investigating bank robbery in Southwest Lincoln

UPDATE: Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at Union Bank near 22nd Street and Hwy 2.

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Officers say a man wearing a gray hoodie and black jacket entered the bank and demanded money.

After receiving the money he ran toward the southeast.

Police are asking for homeowners to check security cameras.

"Even though you might not think it's important, it may be the break that we need. And if anyone has any video cameras, home security systems that may have captured something, we'd ask you to take a look at those," says Captain Danny Reitan.

There are no suspects at this time.

They say he got away on foot, and they're using a dog track in the area to try to find him. Initial reports say the man is a black male, about 6' 1'', 180 lbs, wearing blue jeans.

