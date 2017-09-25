Mahoney State Park arts and craft show seeking vendors

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP)

Organizers of an arts and crafts show to be held this fall at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park in Ashland are seeking vendors to display and sell handmade arts and craft items.

The River Valley Artisans and Craft Market is set for Nov. 11-12 at the Peter Kiewit Lodge in the park. The event offers vendors a unique opportunity to present their work to the public, and art from a wide variety of mediums is welcome. Past vendors have showcased jewelry, pottery, homemade jams and jellies, yard art, small furniture, digital art and more.

For booking and more information, call the group functions office at 402-944-2523, ext. 7327. A park entry permit is required.